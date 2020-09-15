McBride, Bessie Yates
July 24, 1935 - September 12, 2020
Mrs. Bessie Yates McBride, 85, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on July 24, 1935 the daughter of the late George Yates and Ella Holder Yates. Mrs. McBride attended Gospel Light Baptist Church for many years and retired from Pellcare as a unit clerk. She devoted her entire life to caring for others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William G. McBride; an infant child; four brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by a son, Mark Morgan (Sherry); a granddaughter, Devan Yountz (Bobby); a great-grandchild, Addison Yountz; a sister, Mamie Inman; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor John Holmes officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Walnut Cove Health and Rehabilitation. They also want to extend a special thank you to Shanna and Pam for the excellent care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
.
