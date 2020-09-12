Groce, Betty Hawks
November 20, 1938 - June 11, 2020
Hamptonville - Mrs. Betty Hawks Groce, 81, of U.S. Highway 21 passed away June 11, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born November 20, 1938 in Yadkin County to the late Walter and Myrtle Marion Hawks. Mrs. Groce was a graduate of Yadkinville High School Class of 1957, of the Baptist Faith, and a very strong worker in the church. She was talented and able to do almost anything. She worked for years in her own clothing business sewing different clothes from patterns and selling to the public. Mrs. Groce also worked with her husband, Donald "Poodle" Groce who passed away on September 9, 2020, farming and collecting antiques. Her greatest joy and love was caring for her children and especially her grandchildren. Betty and Donald were both blessed and survived by their children, Chris (Donna) Groce, Kelly Greene, Angela (Rusty) Pipes, Donna Groce; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
