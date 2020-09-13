1/1
Betty Kay Rockett
1941 - 2020
Rockett, Betty Kay

September 29, 1941 - September 10, 2020

Betty Kay Rockett, 78, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Trinity Elms in Clemmons. Betty was born in Forsyth County on September 29, 1941 to John McDowell Rockett and Anna Mae Hutchins Rockett. She retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after 38 years of service as an Administrative Assistant. Betty was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Pfafftown, where she served as pianist and organist. She also played piano for "The Group" for many years. She was preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Rockett. Surviving family includes her brother, Ron Rockett (Annette Adams); nephew, Benjamin Drew Rockett (Alexis); two nieces, Alison K. Rockett and Whitney Boger (John); great-niece and great-nephew, Paisley Boger and Mason Boger; and sister-in-law, Sandra Rockett. A private graveside service for family and members of "The Group" will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park, with Dr. Cecil Cave and Dr. Gus Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 5460 Skylark Rd, Pfafftown, NC 27040; Trinity Elms Assisted Living, 3750 Harper Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012; or Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, 3655 Reed St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
(336) 946-1107
