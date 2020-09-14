Pulliam, Betty Marie Spencer
September 28, 1937 - September 11, 2020
King – Betty Marie Spencer Pulliam 82, of King, NC passed away on Friday September 11, 2020, after several years of declining health.
Betty was born on September 28, 1937 in Mount Airy, Surry County.
Betty and husband, Harvey owned and managed King Hosiery Mill in King, NC for many years.
She enjoyed traveling and talking about her family's accomplishments and history.
Preceded in death by her parents Patrick Lafayette and Annie Lee Fleeman Spencer, her two husbands: Jimmy Wagner and Harvey Davis Pulliam, Sr. Brothers and sisters-in-law: Isom Spencer, James Spencer (Claudia), Raymond Spencer (Pearl); Sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary S. Belton (Bill), Pearl S. Howlett (Arlis), LeeNita "Lee" S. Brendle (Huel), Bobby Fallin. Step-children: Harvey D Pullium, Jr. (Millie), Donald W. Pulliam, Mary Frances P. Olds. Nieces and nephews Karen Brendle, Tony Spencer, Reasha H. Montgomery, Grandniece Megan Susannah Spencer.
Survived by sister: Louise S. Fallin of Conover, NC. and sister in law Adele Pulliam, Step children: Betty Jo P Lyons (Roger) of Lexington, NC; Doris Ann P. Marion (Arthur) of Pilot Mountain, NC; Gary K. Pulliam (Janette) of Pinnacle, NC; Rickey O. Pulliam of Lexington, NC; Tony H. Pulliam (Donna) of Roxboro, NC. Many Special nieces and nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday September 17, 2020 in the Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rickey O. Pulliam officiating.
Mrs. Pulliam will lie in state at Slate Funeral Home from 1:00pm -4:30 pm on Wednesday September 16, 2020.
Special thanks to the staff of Surry Community Health and Rehab of Mt. Airy, for the care they provided.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice
