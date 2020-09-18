Hill, Billy



April 15, 1939 - September 16, 2020



Billy Eugene Hill, 81, of Arcadia, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home.



A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Fulk III officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home.



Mr. Hill will lie in state on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1 pm until 5 pm at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington.



Mr. Hill was born on April 15, 1939 in Davidson County to Cromer Edgar Hill and Gladys Hampton Hill. Bill was a lifelong member of Good Hope UMC and loved serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He retired from RJR after 34 years of service. Bill's true passion was being a farmer and an avid rabbit dog hunter. He loved working in his fields and growing fresh vegetables so he could share them with his community. Many knew Bill to be a hardworking, honest and admired man. He loved his family and his rabbit dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife of 58 years, Mary Frances Sink Hill; a son, Flynt Eugene Hill; and an infant sister, Nancy Carol Hill.



Surviving are his two sons; Bart Wynn Hill (Karen) and Chad Henley Hill (Stacy) all of Clemmons; six grandchildren, Jeremy Hill (Candice), Joshua Hill (Ashley), Riley Hill, Katie Hill, Wyatt Hill and Justin Hill; five great-grandchildren: Daylen Hill, Adalyn Hill, Dawson Hill, Nora Hill and Nolan Hill; a sister, Bonnie Gallimore (Steve) of Lexington; and his brother, Von Hill.



Memorials may be made to the Good Hope United Methodist Church Building Fund at 10253 Hampton Road, Lexington, NC 27295.



Davidson Funeral Home



301 N. Main Street



