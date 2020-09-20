1/
Carl Daniel "Dan" Smith
1942 - 2020
Smith, Carl Daniel "Dan"

November 26, 1942 - September 2, 2020

If coffee, Pepsi and cigarettes are in steady supply in Heaven, then Dan is one happy man.

Carl Daniel Smith (Dan), 77, passed away on September 2, 2020 at Carolina's ContinueCare Hospital in Charlotte, NC after an extended illness. He was the husband of Wanda Harris Smith. They shared 56 years of marriage.

Dan was born on November 26, 1942 in Elizabethtown, NC to Carl and Hazel Smith. The family moved to Fayetteville, NC where Dan graduated from 71st High School. He then attended Appalachian State Teachers College. He worked for First Union National Bank for 30 years in the fleet and mortgage divisions. A true patriot, he was most proud of his 34 years of service with the 171st Engineer Company of the NC Army National Guard where he achieved the rank of Sergeant Major.

"Still waters run deep" epitomized Dan who was a man of few words but who offered his opinions with thoughtful observations and carefully chosen words. He was talented beyond measure. He was a master carpenter, mechanic, and an expert marksman, who could shoot a snake out of a tree from 100 yards away. He loved the outdoors, history, listening to The Prairie Home Companion, bird watching, reading, and fishing with his grandson and son-in-law. As the dad to three girls, he was the designated bug killer, mouse catcher and spider smusher. He liked candy, corn, and candy corn. He didn't swear, he didn't drink, and he was a Methodist, not a Baptist. He appreciated good humor and was of quick wit himself. He was very traditional in his values, cherished the simple things in life and strived to bring happiness to the ones he loved.

Dan is survived by his wife Wanda Harris Smith of Mebane, NC; three daughters, Amee (John) Hurlocker, Suzanne Smith and Erin Smith. He was also the proud grandfather to Connor and Ashlyn Hurlocker; brother to Kenneth (Yvonne) Smith, and brother-in-law to Ellie Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Farrell, Carol O'Connor, and Nell Madison. Dan will forever be remembered by his extended family and close neighbors in both Clemmons and Mebane.

A Celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made in Dan's name to The Gary Sinise Foundation either online or by mail to: Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. The Gary Sinise Foundation serves the nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

Frank Vogler & Sons

2849 Middlebrook Drive Clemmons, North Carolina

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
