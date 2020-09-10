1/1
Carl Steven "Bud" Sapp
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sapp, Carl Steven "Bud"

June 1, 1950 - September 4, 2020

Carl Steven "Bud" Sapp went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 4, 2020 at age 70. Bud will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Pat; daughters, Ronda and Rebecca; grandchildren, Lillie and Nathan; brother, Jim (Colleen) Sapp and sister Patricia (Mickey) Reich; sons-in-law, Wade Beauchamp and Tim Dionne; "son," Mario; best friend and fishing buddy, Sonny Myers; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen, mother, Mildred, and brother, Johnny. Throughout his life, Bud made friends and helped others wherever he went. Whether at home in Winston-Salem or at the fishing piers of Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle, NC, he touched countless lives with his humor, wisdom, and generosity. A celebration of Bud's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church in Lewisville, NC with Rev. Mike Hamby officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Take A Kid Fishing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Silas Creek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved