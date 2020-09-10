Sapp, Carl Steven "Bud"
June 1, 1950 - September 4, 2020
Carl Steven "Bud" Sapp went to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 4, 2020 at age 70. Bud will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Pat; daughters, Ronda and Rebecca; grandchildren, Lillie and Nathan; brother, Jim (Colleen) Sapp and sister Patricia (Mickey) Reich; sons-in-law, Wade Beauchamp and Tim Dionne; "son," Mario; best friend and fishing buddy, Sonny Myers; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen, mother, Mildred, and brother, Johnny. Throughout his life, Bud made friends and helped others wherever he went. Whether at home in Winston-Salem or at the fishing piers of Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle, NC, he touched countless lives with his humor, wisdom, and generosity. A celebration of Bud's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church in Lewisville, NC with Rev. Mike Hamby officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Take A Kid Fishing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023