1/
Charles William "Bill" Bigelow
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bigelow, Charles William (Bill)

January 12, 1948 - September 4, 2020

Charles William "Bill" Bigelow, Jr., 72, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 4, 2020.

He graduated from Reynolds High School and attended Clemson University and Forsyth Tech. Bill retired from Lucent Technologies.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda of the home; son, Brandon Bigelow and wife, Gaby of Winston-Salem; and his brother, Carter Bigelow and wife, Kay of Winston-Salem. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William Bigelow, Sr. and Isabel Catherine Friend Bigelow; and brother, Joseph Phillip Bigelow.

No services are planned.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 831-0058
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved