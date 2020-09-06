Bigelow, Charles William (Bill)



January 12, 1948 - September 4, 2020



Charles William "Bill" Bigelow, Jr., 72, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 4, 2020.



He graduated from Reynolds High School and attended Clemson University and Forsyth Tech. Bill retired from Lucent Technologies.



Survivors include his wife, Wanda of the home; son, Brandon Bigelow and wife, Gaby of Winston-Salem; and his brother, Carter Bigelow and wife, Kay of Winston-Salem. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William Bigelow, Sr. and Isabel Catherine Friend Bigelow; and brother, Joseph Phillip Bigelow.



No services are planned.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



