Christopher Kevin Bragg
1963 - 2020
Bragg, Christopher Kevin

December 12, 1963 - September 13, 2020

Christopher Kevin Bragg, 56, of Winston-Salem, NC and formerly of Boone, NC, passed away on September 13, 2020 at Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mocksville, NC.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Neese Bragg, of Winston-Salem, NC.

Kevin is survived by his daughter, Burtie Bragg of Boone, NC. He is also survived by his father, Nicholas Burton Bragg; his two brothers, Nick Bragg, Jr. and wife Donna, Patrick Bragg and wife Suze; and his sister, Susan Foster and husband Robin. He is also survived by his two nieces, Taylor Bragg and Amelia Foster.

As a young man, Kevin was a gifted athlete in soccer and gymnastics. He graduated from Appalachian State University in 1991 with a BS in psychology. He had a gift for working with special populations and was a dear friend to all of his clients. Kevin also earned his certification as a Montessori school teacher and was a lifelong educator. He had a huge joy for life, and could make anyone laugh. He enjoyed cooking, baking bread and making beef jerky with his signature recipes. For exercise, Kevin loved roller skating and swimming. Later in life, he embraced drawing and painting, and had a solo show of his work in Winston-Salem in 2015.

More than anything, Kevin was a very proud and loving father to his daughter, Burtie, who will continue to live her life inspired by his fun and adventurous spirit.

A private celebration of his life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Group Homes of Forsyth (Springwell Network, Inc.), 3820 North Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or to Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 498 Madison Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028.

Online condolences can be made with Frank Vogler & Sons at www.frankvoglerandsonsclemmons.com.

Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC 27012
3367664714
