Bragg, Christopher Kevin
December 12, 1963 - September 13, 2020
Christopher Kevin Bragg, 56, of Winston-Salem, NC and formerly of Boone, NC, passed away on September 13, 2020 at Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mocksville, NC.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Neese Bragg, of Winston-Salem, NC.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Burtie Bragg of Boone, NC. He is also survived by his father, Nicholas Burton Bragg; his two brothers, Nick Bragg, Jr. and wife Donna, Patrick Bragg and wife Suze; and his sister, Susan Foster and husband Robin. He is also survived by his two nieces, Taylor Bragg and Amelia Foster.
As a young man, Kevin was a gifted athlete in soccer and gymnastics. He graduated from Appalachian State University in 1991 with a BS in psychology. He had a gift for working with special populations and was a dear friend to all of his clients. Kevin also earned his certification as a Montessori school teacher and was a lifelong educator. He had a huge joy for life, and could make anyone laugh. He enjoyed cooking, baking bread and making beef jerky with his signature recipes. For exercise, Kevin loved roller skating and swimming. Later in life, he embraced drawing and painting, and had a solo show of his work in Winston-Salem in 2015.
More than anything, Kevin was a very proud and loving father to his daughter, Burtie, who will continue to live her life inspired by his fun and adventurous spirit.
A private celebration of his life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Group Homes of Forsyth (Springwell Network, Inc.), 3820 North Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or to Davie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 498 Madison Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028.
