Cordelia Jane Nifong "Pat" Wishon
Wishon, Cordelia "Pat" Jane Nifong

March 14, 1927 - September 11, 2020

Mrs. Cordelia "Pat" Jane Nifong Wishon, 93, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on March 14, 1927 to Clyde R. Nifong, Sr. and Mary Jane Binkley Nifong. Pat graduated from Lewisville High School, where she was the captain of the basketball team. She worked at Hanes Hosiery for many years and then retired to be home with her husband. Pat was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was a very avid sports fan. Pat enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. Above all things, she loved her children and grandchildren dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade W. Wishon; son, David W. Wishon; brothers, Jacob M. Nifong and C. Roy Nifong, Jr.; and sister, Martha A. Nifong Walsh. Surviving are daughters, Nada W. (Jack) Moore of Walkertown and Mary Ann W. (Neil) Burchette of Clemmons; grandchildren, Jeramie W. Burchette (Kristi Johnson) of Winston-Salem, Joseph P. (Izzy) Burchette of Advance, Haley M. (Josh) Cooper of Clemmons, and Lacy M. (Lee) Castellano of Kernersville; great-grandchildren, Jacob W. Burchette of Winston-Salem, Joseph P. Burchette, Jr. of Advance, Jackson G. and Evan W. Cooper of Clemmons, and Silas E. and Kathryn Jane Castellano of Kernersville; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Goslen Nifong and J. Agnes Landreth Nifong; brother-in-law, Robert Lee Walsh; and many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid, a private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Josh Boles officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lisa Michalowski and Yadkin Nursing Center for the loving care given to Pat for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 7035 Franklin Road, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Published in Winston-Salem Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Mary Ann and Neil, I am so sad for your loss , but so thankful she is in Heaven and healed. Love and prayers, Becky Miller
Becky Miller
Friend
