Rogers, Cynthia Evelyn (Barrier)



June 8, 1941 - September 7, 2020



Cynthia Barrier Rogers, 79, of Lewisville passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, NC. Born June 8th, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Cleveland Lipe Barrier, Sr. and Evelyn Blackwelder Barrier.



Cindy was a passionate and gifted educator. She taught English at the high school level for many years, and ended her career as a primary reading teacher for elementary students. She taught school for over 40 years and never lost her zest for teaching or her affection for her students. Cindy had a creative and inquisitive mind. She was a wonderful artist and explored pottery, weaving, and watercolor. She was driven to create beauty in her yard; her landscaping and flower gardens were lovely. She wrote poetry and loved literature and music. Her ability to surround herself and her family with art and good design has left its mark on her children, both artists and designers who are greatly inspired by her can-do spirit. She was a beloved and loving mother who also taught her children right from wrong and to view the world with a liberal and discerning eye.



Cindy is survived by her daughter, Lindsay Rogers (Jonathan Jackson) of Hickory; a son, Nathaniel Rogers (Liz Greene) of Hillsborough; an ex-husband, Floyd Rogers of Moravian Falls; a sister, Sharon Barrier of Harrisburg; three brothers, Lipe Barrier, Jr. (Renda) of Salisbury, Michael Barrier (Nona) of Mt. Pleasant, and Daniel Barrier of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Clara Jackson, Olivia Rogers, and Eli Rogers.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Reba Shue of Inman, SC.



