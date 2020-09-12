1/1
Cynthia Evelyn (Barrier) Rogers
1941 - 2020
Rogers, Cynthia Evelyn (Barrier)

June 8, 1941 - September 7, 2020

Cynthia Barrier Rogers, 79, of Lewisville passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, NC. Born June 8th, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Cleveland Lipe Barrier, Sr. and Evelyn Blackwelder Barrier.

Cindy was a passionate and gifted educator. She taught English at the high school level for many years, and ended her career as a primary reading teacher for elementary students. She taught school for over 40 years and never lost her zest for teaching or her affection for her students. Cindy had a creative and inquisitive mind. She was a wonderful artist and explored pottery, weaving, and watercolor. She was driven to create beauty in her yard; her landscaping and flower gardens were lovely. She wrote poetry and loved literature and music. Her ability to surround herself and her family with art and good design has left its mark on her children, both artists and designers who are greatly inspired by her can-do spirit. She was a beloved and loving mother who also taught her children right from wrong and to view the world with a liberal and discerning eye.

Cindy is survived by her daughter, Lindsay Rogers (Jonathan Jackson) of Hickory; a son, Nathaniel Rogers (Liz Greene) of Hillsborough; an ex-husband, Floyd Rogers of Moravian Falls; a sister, Sharon Barrier of Harrisburg; three brothers, Lipe Barrier, Jr. (Renda) of Salisbury, Michael Barrier (Nona) of Mt. Pleasant, and Daniel Barrier of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Clara Jackson, Olivia Rogers, and Eli Rogers.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Reba Shue of Inman, SC.

Jenkins Funeral Home

4081 Startown Road, Newton NC 28658

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
828-464-1555
