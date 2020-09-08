1/
Rev. Daniel Raymond Salmon
1941 - 2020
Salmon, Rev. Daniel Raymond

July 17, 1941 - September 6, 2020

King – Rev. Daniel Raymond Salmon, 79, of King, NC passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Rev. Salmon was born on July 17, 1941 in Roanoke Co., VA to the late Rev. Willie B. and Lilly La Prade Salmon. He was an alumnus of Lee University and Gardner Webb University, served as a Bishop in the Church of God of Cleveland, TN and founder of the Chaplaincy for the city of King and Stokes County. He was the founder and served as Pastor of Harvest Temple Church of God in King, NC, for thirty-five years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Carone; sisters, Rebecca Williams, Ann Mitchell, Doris Lawson, and Margaret Everett; brothers, James Salmon, Charles Salmon, Richard Salmon, Robert Salmon, and Gene Salmon; and grandchildren, Carter Gene Ayers, and Caitlyn Grace Ayers.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of sixty-one years, Judith Layne Salmon; daughters, Beth Spainhour and Sandy Ayers (Randy); a son, Steven Salmon; a sister, Ruby Parks; grandchildren, Duane Spainhour (Beverly), Carlie Procton (Michael), Jonathan Carone (Nicole), Jaymie Boose (Matthew), Jordan Carone, Cory Salmon, Terri Salmon, Carson Ayers, Bailey Ayers, and Cailey Ayers; and five grea-grandchildren.

Rev. Salmon will lie in state on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Harvest Temple Church of God, 312 Newsome Rd., King, NC. There will be a private interment.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rev. Daniel Raymond Salmon. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
