Delica Haywood

Haywood, Delica
November 26, 1937 - September 1, 2020
Mrs. Delica L. Haywood, born November 26, 1937, departed this life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born in Belews Creek, NC to the late Grady Mills and Addie Dalton-Mills. She was reared in life by a loving step-mother, Pearl Mae Mills. She was educated in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools and was a graduate of Carver High School. She was a member of Gethsemane Hope Missionary Baptist Church and a Christian by faith. Delicia was a longtime employee of NC Baptist Hospital. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending church, spending time with family and friends, tending to her flowers, her puzzle books and watching her soap operas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry B. Haywood; her sisters, Brenda Mills and Jacqueline Cheeks; and her brothers, Richard Mills and Darryl Mills. She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Othello Haywood and Todd (Carol) Haywood; her loving daughter, Forsythia Haywood; three grandchildren, Anthony Burch, Christopher Allen, and Christian Allen; a great-grandson, Zavian Allen; sisters, Sharon Clark, Gloria Mills, Marsha Mills, Martha Mills, and Beulah Mills; brothers, Wayne (Leslie) Mills, Michael Mills, James Mills, and Grandson Mills all of Winston-Salem, NC; a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins; her dear friend, Claudette Waiters; other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the Mt. Sinai/Fulp Family Cemetery, Walnut Cove, NC. Special thanks to the Trellis (Hospice) Care team for their assistance and care during her time of illness. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
