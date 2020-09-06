Tuttle , Donald Ray
October 19, 1952 - September 2, 2020
Mr. Donald Ray Tuttle died Wednesday afternoon September 2, 2020 at his home. Donald was born in Forsyth County, on October 19, 1952 to the late Virgil Edward Tuttle and Doris Pfaff Tuttle. He was preceded in death by a brother Virgil Tuttle. Donald is survived by wife Kathy Denise Tuttle; sister in law Sandra Tuttle; two nephews Robert Tuttle and Steve Tuttle and wife April; and two great nephews Chase and Jenson Tuttle. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Walkertown with Rev. Joseph Rothrock officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel