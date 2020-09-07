Tuttle, Doris Jean Hill
December 1, 1938 - September 5, 2020
Doris Jean Hill Tuttle, 81, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, September 5, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.
Doris was born on December 1, 1938 to the late Charles Henry and Lula Frye Hill. She was a 1956 graduate of King High School. She began a 31-year career with Piedmont Airlines/US Airways after completing courses at Gale Institutes Airline Division in Minnesota. Doris made many dear friends at the airlines and took great pride in her job.
Her family will always remember her for being such a sweet and soft-spoken woman who, even in times of sickness, greeted you with her lovely smile.
Doris enjoyed all kinds of music and was known for having a radio in about every room of her house. She loved to watch Bob Ross and would spend some of her free time painting and designing her own Christmas cards. Most of her energy after retirement was devoted to helping care for her granddaughters. She was involved in every aspect of their lives and loved and nurtured them passionately; a truly precious mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her former husband, Arzell Tuttle; three brothers, Bailey, Don, and Clayborn Hill.
Surviving are her daughter, April Stewart (Tim); granddaughters, Elizabeth Walser (Brooks) and Meredith Beeson; grandson, Daniel Stewart (fiancé Emma Wagoner); brothers, Carl and Richard Hill; one sister, Yvonne Knuth; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to honor Doris' memory may do so by making a contribution to Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 NC Hwy 8 S, Germanton, NC 27019 or Kingswood United Methodist Church, 6810 University Pkwy, Rural Hall, NC 27045, both of which Doris was a member of at different times.
There will be no formal service or visitation at this time.
"I thank my God every time I remember you." Philippians 1:3
