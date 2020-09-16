1/1
Doris Norman
1951 - 2020
Norman, Doris

June 24, 1951 - September 14, 2020

Doris Ann Norman, 69, of East Bend, NC passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. Mrs. Norman was born in Wythe County on June 24, 1951. Doris retired from Flow Cadillac, where she was top sales person for several years. Her hobbies included decorating and building homes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Marshall; brothers, Clinton (T-Body) Marshall, Jack Marshall, Roy Marshall, and Troy (Poe) Marshall and sister, Lois (Weed) Bond. Survivors include her husband, Joe Norman; sons, Kenny Parnell and Terry Parnell; step-daughter, Starla Norman (Harold); sister, Crecie Mabry; sister-in-law, Patty Marshall; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 6:00 PM with Rev. Joe Blackwell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel

1035 N. Main Street, Hillsville, VA 24343

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
SEP
17
Memorial service
06:00 PM
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
It has been many years since I saw Doris. My prayer for each of you is for your memories to brighten your darkest days. Allow God's loving arms to surround each of you during the coming days. Sympathy and prayers for your family.
Karen Alley
Friend
