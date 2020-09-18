1/
Dorothy Barlow
1924 - 2020
Barlow, Dorothy

November 4, 1924 - September 14, 2020

Dorothy "Dot" Mae King Watts Barlow, 95, left us on Monday, September 14, 2020

Dorothy was a strong woman who loved all her family and friends. She was born on November 4, 1924 to William Arthur King and Georgie Dunivant King Shelton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Merril Vincson Watts; sisters, Joy Carter, Mary Allred, Betty Nail; brothers, Leo King and Delano Shelton.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter, Dorothy Glennell (Gee) Watts Linville and fiancé Waynnie Hopkins; sister, Jeannette (James) Walsh; grandchildren, Terrie (John) Cummings, Sharron (Tommy) Fauber, Robin Garner, Shellie (Brian) Booe, Kimberly (Rick) Adams, Kristie (Mikey) Mahan and Tiffany Watts; 18 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Betty Jean Mabe Reid.

The family will have a graveside service on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00PM at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Rodney Marshall officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Church of Lifebrite Skilled Nursing.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home

800 W. Main St., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
