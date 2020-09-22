Priddy, Sr., Ernest Paul
October 19, 1926 - September 19, 2020
Ernest Paul Priddy, Sr., 93, of Germanton, NC passed away peacefully in his home on September 19, 2020. He was born October 19, 1926 to the late Bib and Lilly Priddy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Louise Priddy; his son, Daniel Keith Priddy, Jr.; and his brothers and his sister. He leaves behind his eight children: sons, Ernest Jr. (Sue), George, Stevie and Jerry Priddy, daughters, Vikki Priddy, Hilda Parker (Larry), Carolyn Mullins and Sarah Vaught; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ernest was a man of great strength and endurance. He fought for our freedom in World War II. Ernest overcame injuries and obstacles most could not! He leaves behind a legacy of love and endurance that will radiate for generations to come! Rest easy solider, your battles are won. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery with Bishop Harry Wood and Mr. Calvin Marby, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service. Donations to assist the family with funeral services are welcome. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
