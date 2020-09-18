Evans, Eva
September 9, 2020
Eva Carmean Evans, 85, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home, after a period of declining health.
Eva was born in Sussex County, Delaware to the late Bertha and James Carmean. She worked at Hinkle's and Hanes Dye & Finishing for much of her life. Eva was a devout member of Reynolda Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife and mother who treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two of her brothers, Herbert and Roger Carmean.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her husband William (Bert) Evans of the home; children, Gwen Davis-Harrison and husband Ryan, Burton Evans and wife Donna, Tricia Smith and husband Bryan, Paulette Grant, Rebekah Folk and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Ashley Dixon and husband James, Ashleigh Jedlowski and husband Ron, Tyler Grant, Andrew Evans, Jacob Krause, Perrin Evans, Tiffany Grant, Sarah Harrison, Joshua Smith, Seth Harrison, Daniel Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Emmie Folk, and Benjamin Smith;great-grandchildren, Micah Fansler, Patrick Fansler, Audrey Jedlowski and Augustus Grant; brother Wilson Carmean, and wife Lorraine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charitable donations in Eva's memory may be made to Reynolda Presbyterian Church for the Larry Reavis Ministries, Trellis Support Care or The Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be made through: www.affordablecremationswsnc.com
Affordable Cremations of Winston Salem