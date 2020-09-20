Knox, Fred Steven "Steve"



March 11, 1951 - September 18, 2020



Mr. Fred Steven "Steve" Knox, the oldest son of Fred and Loujean Knox, born March 11, 1951, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; two children, Andy Knox and Stephanie Collins (Charles); three siblings: Randy Knox (Martha), Karen Harvell (Michael), and Brent Knox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve was of the Methodist faith with no present place of worship other than God's creation of which he was in awe. He retired from Siemens-Westinghouse with 29 years of service. Steve was a very diligent worker all his life from a very young age to support his family, seeing their earthly needs were met. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his yard, racing, fishing, and spending quality time with his loved ones. Steve was not a man of many words, but a man of action with a delightful sense of humor and loyal to all he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations to an animal rescue organization of choice would be appreciated in honor of his canine friends, Boone and Casper. Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store