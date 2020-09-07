1/
Hannah Kay Backer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Backer, Hannah Kay

July 14, 1926 - September 5, 2020

Hannah Kay Burk Backer passed away on September 5, 2020 at Trinity Elms Nursing Home in Clemmons, NC. She was born July 14, 1926 in Danville, VA. She was the daughter of Joseph and Minnie Goldberg, sister of Alice Goldberg Solomon and Victor Goldberg. They moved to Winston-Salem when she was a teenager. Kay as she was known to all, graduated from RJ Reynolds High School of Winston-Salem, NC. She was married to Fredrick M. Burk from 1945 until he passed in 1991. Kay was very active in her political party and interested in our country's continued growth. Kay and Fred were also instrumental in helping to build the Jewish community of Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem, NC. They also owned various businesses in Winston-Salem. After Fred's passing Kay volunteered for many years at Forsyth Memorial Hospital to give back to the community. Kay reconnected with one of her high school friends Richard I. Backer in the early 2000's and then they married in 2008 until he passed in 2016. Kay is survived by her Daughter Vicki F. Carter (Hanes); grandchildren Mark C Deal (Kim), Jason L Deal (Jillian), Jennifer L Grasso, and Karen Backer; six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. There will be a private graveside service at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Winston-Salem on Monday, September 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer's research foundation or any foundation of your choosing. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.salemfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved