Backer, Hannah Kay
July 14, 1926 - September 5, 2020
Hannah Kay Burk Backer passed away on September 5, 2020 at Trinity Elms Nursing Home in Clemmons, NC. She was born July 14, 1926 in Danville, VA. She was the daughter of Joseph and Minnie Goldberg, sister of Alice Goldberg Solomon and Victor Goldberg. They moved to Winston-Salem when she was a teenager. Kay as she was known to all, graduated from RJ Reynolds High School of Winston-Salem, NC. She was married to Fredrick M. Burk from 1945 until he passed in 1991. Kay was very active in her political party and interested in our country's continued growth. Kay and Fred were also instrumental in helping to build the Jewish community of Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem, NC. They also owned various businesses in Winston-Salem. After Fred's passing Kay volunteered for many years at Forsyth Memorial Hospital to give back to the community. Kay reconnected with one of her high school friends Richard I. Backer in the early 2000's and then they married in 2008 until he passed in 2016. Kay is survived by her Daughter Vicki F. Carter (Hanes); grandchildren Mark C Deal (Kim), Jason L Deal (Jillian), Jennifer L Grasso, and Karen Backer; six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. There will be a private graveside service at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Winston-Salem on Monday, September 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer's research foundation or any foundation of your choosing. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.salemfh.com
.