Lindsay, Irene M.



Irene was born November 5, 1932, in Chicago, IL to William and Alice Coules, and came to Winston-Salem in 1970.



Trained as a commercial artist, her skills led her into teaching fine art. She also worked in art and composing for a Winston-Salem newspaper and as a computer graphics illustrator for AT&T/LUCENT until retirement in 1989, when she and her husband Dan began their "26-year Florida vacation" before returning to Winston-Salem in 2015.



She had early affiliations as a den mother, held office in Home and School Guild and, as members of the Telephone Pioneers of America, she and her husband co-produced a Radio Reading Service for the Blind on WFDD-FM. She was a member of EMMAUS and served as eucharistic minister at several NC and Florida parishes.



A talented artist and avid reader, failing eyesight in recent years required a transition to Books-On-Tape, for which she found great satisfaction and appreciation to the state-sponsored program for the visually impaired. She especially enjoyed being close to family, vacation travel and cruises with her husband, and had an affinity for good humor, and whistling and singing her favorite tunes.



Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Dan, sons Dr. John (Patricia) Lindsay of High Point, and James (Olivia) Lindsay of Winston-Salem; daughters Susan (Robert) Sims and Janet Williamson of Winston-Salem; one sister, Loretta Cascio of Darien, IL; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Alice Coules.



A private memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Inurnment will take place at the Salisbury, NC National Cemetery at a future date. The family requests that memorials be made to Hospice of Winston-Salem.



Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Greensboro is serving the family of Irene Lindsay.



