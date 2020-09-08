Hicks, Sr., James Henry
May 1, 1947 - September 6, 2020
Mr. James Henry Hicks, Sr., age 73, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Hicks was born May 1, 1947 in Alleghany County to William Everette and Gladys Maxey Hicks. Mr. Hicks was a member of Old Roaring River Baptist Church and retired from the Winston- Salem Department of Public Works. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Henry Hicks, Jr.; two brothers; and three sisters. Survivors include: his wife, Mona Hicks of the home; sisters, Geraldine Hicks Bowers of Roxboro, NC, Mary Hicks Hutchinson and husband Jimmy of Traphill; grandchildren, Vance Hicks of Burlington and Katherine Hicks of Burlington. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Old Roaring River Baptist Church with Pastor James Pardue officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Hicks will lie-in-state from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Old Roaring River Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 126, Traphill, NC 28685. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com
