James Howard "Jimmy" Sink Sr.
Sink, Sr., James Howard 'Jimmy'

June 5, 1945 - September 4, 2020

Mr. James Howard "Jimmy" Sink, Sr. age 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 5, 1945 in Forsyth County to the late Alvin Edwin and Virgie Blevins Sink. Jimmy was a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather and will be remembered for his giving nature. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp and was still working as a foreman with his sons company, Sink Tower Erection. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Sink and Ann Marsh; and step-father, Wesley Blevins.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 57 years, Sylvia Sink of the home; two daughters, Bonnie Meadows and husband Doug of Winston-Salem, and Robin Wright and husband Michael of Walkertown; two sons, James 'Rupert' Sink, Jr. and wife Kathy, and Terry Ray Sink and wife Joy of Clemmons; two sisters, Betty Helms and Joellen Rominger; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lexwin Baptist Church with Pastor Erick Goff officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with military rites presented by the Military Burial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Lexwin Baptist Church, 100 Wainwright Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2101 Rexford Road #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
