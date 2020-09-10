1/
Jerry Robert Cain
1938 - 2020
Cain, Jerry Robert

June 23, 1938 - September 8, 2020

Yadkinville - Jerry Robert Cain, 82, gained his angel wings on September 8, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on June 23, 1938 in Iredell County to Coram Clark Cain and Laura Gough Cain. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Judy "Jackie" Cain; his parents; a brother, Roger Cain; and a sister, Maxine Bottomly. Jerry was retired from Sara Lee Hosiery. He was an avid gardener and loved delivering goodies to all his Deep Creek neighbors. Jerry loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and supported them in all of their many extracurricular activites. Papa, as known by the grandkids, was the ultimate taxi to and from dentist appointments. Pa and Nana were both avid bird watchers and spent many hours rocking on their front porch together. Jerry is survived by his son, Robbie (Lisa) Cain; daughters, Kim (Keith) Russell and Tracie (Kyle) Agha; grandchildren, Bridget Cain, Kerry Russell, Kristian Russell, Kyad Agha, Kasen Agha; and great-grandchildren, Kyra Akbas, Areonna Akbas, and Kaden Sheffield. His memorial service will be conducted Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Gentry Funeral Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Will Hamric and Rev. Bert Mathis officiating. There will be a public visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SECU Hospice Care Center, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to thank the entire staff at SECU Hospice Home for the wonderful love and support shown to them during his time there. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
SEP
11
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
