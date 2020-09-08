Yarbrough, John Davis
January 4, 1926 - September 6, 2020
John Davis Yarbrough, 94, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. Mr. Yarbrough was born in Forsyth County, the son of the late Russell L. and Blanche Ziglar Yarbrough, on January 4, 1926. He served in the US Marine Corps during World War II and was a long time member of Olivet Moravian Church. Mr. Yarbrough was owner, President and Chairman of the Board of Yarbrough Transfer and Crane Rigging Corp. until his retirement in 1998. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Betty Tesh Yarbrough; a sister, Sue Y. Willis and brother, Henry Yarbrough.
Survivors include his daughter, Jan Y. Payne and husband, Rob of Winston-Salem; son, Jim Yarbrough and wife, Ellen of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Katy Stith (David), Allyson Payne, David Yarbrough (Jonna),and Mary Ellen Elliott (Scott); seven great-grandchildren, Kate, Nora and Davis Yarbrough (named after his grandfather), Georgia and Emery Elliott, and Kamryn and Olivia Sitith. He is also survived by his sister, Joanna Bailey of Lewisville.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Olivet Moravian Church on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with Rev. Matthew Allen officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mr. Yarbrough's caregivers, Ishmael and Marari.
