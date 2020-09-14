Bright, John Louis
May 27, 1959 - September 11, 2020
John Louis Bright, 61, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 11. John was born on May 27th, 1959 to Patricia and William Bright in Winston-Salem. John graduated from North Forsyth and graduated from UNC-Greensboro, class of 81'. Mr. Bright worked at Ace Hardware on Robinhood Rd. for close to 20 years. He is preceded in death by his father, William Bright. He is survived by his mother Patricia Bright, one sister; Susan Hunt (Bill), of Greensboro, and one brother; George Bright, of Raleigh. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Heart Association
. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
