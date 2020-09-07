Kimel, John Samuel
January 5, 1927 - September 6, 2020
Mr. John Samuel Kimel, 93, passed away on September 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on January 5, 1927 to Elma Snyder Kimel and Carl Clifton Kimel in Forsyth County. John was a proud WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Additionally, he was retired as co-owner of Kimel Flower Shop. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Kimel; sisters, Louise Burgess, Carmell Kimel, and an infant sister, Aileen Kimel. Surviving are his loving wife of 72 years, Violet Gray Kimel; a son, Mike Kimel (Betty Ann); grandchildren, Scot Kimel (Margie Hauser, fiancé), and Carla LeFever (Casey); great grandchildren, Heather and Willow Kimel; and nephews, Larry Burgess (Robin), and Brad Burgess (Pam). A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Dr. Mary Miller officiating. Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
