Lockhart, Josephine Delrae
March 11, 1932 - September 6, 2020
Mrs. Josephine Lockhart, lovingly known as Delrae, transitioned home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was the daughter of Glenn and Mabel Perry born on March 11, 1932 in Winston-Salem. She dedicated her life to her family and raised five beautiful children with her husband Fred who preceded her in death. She retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co. after 30 years of service. She was a committed and faithful member of Phillips Chapel Baptist Church for over 50 years. Public viewing will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm at Russell Funeral Home, 822 Carl Russell Avenue. The family will have a private service and the resting place will be Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Southfork Senior Living Community for the loving care provided. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).