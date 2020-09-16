McDaniel, Judy Kegley
May 17, 1950 - September 13, 2020
Mrs. Judy Kegley McDaniel, 70, of Clemmons passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Judy was born May 17, 1950 in Virginia and moved to North Carolina as a child. She was a faithful member of Friends Baptist Church and in her free time, enjoyed shopping and crafting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie McDaniel.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Vonda Hughes and husband Darin; grandchildren, Logan Hughes and Lauryn Hughes; sister, Carolyn Anders and husband Wayne; and best friend of many years, Linda Ratliff.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2 PM at Friends Baptist Church with Pastor Daron Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory.
