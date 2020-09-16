1/1
Judy (Kegley) McDaniel
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDaniel, Judy Kegley

May 17, 1950 - September 13, 2020

Mrs. Judy Kegley McDaniel, 70, of Clemmons passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Judy was born May 17, 1950 in Virginia and moved to North Carolina as a child. She was a faithful member of Friends Baptist Church and in her free time, enjoyed shopping and crafting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie McDaniel.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Vonda Hughes and husband Darin; grandchildren, Logan Hughes and Lauryn Hughes; sister, Carolyn Anders and husband Wayne; and best friend of many years, Linda Ratliff.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2 PM at Friends Baptist Church with Pastor Daron Osborne officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory.

Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Friends Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Friends Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Silas Creek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved