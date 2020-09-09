1/
Kathleen Livingston Vogler
Vogler, Kathleen Livingston

December 13, 1927 - September 7, 2020

Mrs. Kathleen Livingston Vogler, 92, of Advance, NC passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Davie County on December 13, 1927 to John Elmer and Venice Long Livingston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Hartman Vogler; three sisters and one brother. Mrs. Vogler is survived by her daughter, Robin Vogler; four nephews and two nieces. A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Advance United Methodist Church with Chaplain Patricia Greene officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Davie County Senior Services or to Advance United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
