Barney, Katie Marie HarperAugust 14, 1933 - September 11, 2020Katie Marie Harper Barney, 87, of Advance, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.She was born August 14, 1933, in Forsyth County to the late Fred Paul and Mertie Henry Harper. Mrs. Barney was a member of Bixby Presbyterian Church where she was active in women of the church group. She was retired from Hanes Knitwear. Mrs. Barney was an excellent cook, and enjoyed reading and crocheting. She especially enjoyed travelling, listening to Gospel music and watching the Atlanta Braves.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. B. Barney.Survivors include children, Deborah Jones of Mocksville and Freddy Barney of Advance; a brother, William Fred Harper (Sandra); grandchildren, Maresa Anderson (Michael) and Jeanna Hendren (Junior); great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Marlie, Rhylie, Sydney and Ashley; special nephew, Little Bill; and several other nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Bixby Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. F. Peter Peterson officiating. At the request of the family, please be mindful of social distancing and wear face covering. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Bixby Presbyterian Church, 1806 Fork Bixby Road, Advance, NC 27006.