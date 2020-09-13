1/1
Katie Marie Harper Barney
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barney, Katie Marie Harper

August 14, 1933 - September 11, 2020

Katie Marie Harper Barney, 87, of Advance, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

She was born August 14, 1933, in Forsyth County to the late Fred Paul and Mertie Henry Harper. Mrs. Barney was a member of Bixby Presbyterian Church where she was active in women of the church group. She was retired from Hanes Knitwear. Mrs. Barney was an excellent cook, and enjoyed reading and crocheting. She especially enjoyed travelling, listening to Gospel music and watching the Atlanta Braves.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. B. Barney.

Survivors include children, Deborah Jones of Mocksville and Freddy Barney of Advance; a brother, William Fred Harper (Sandra); grandchildren, Maresa Anderson (Michael) and Jeanna Hendren (Junior); great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Marlie, Rhylie, Sydney and Ashley; special nephew, Little Bill; and several other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, at Bixby Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. F. Peter Peterson officiating. At the request of the family, please be mindful of social distancing and wear face covering. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Bixby Presbyterian Church, 1806 Fork Bixby Road, Advance, NC 27006.

www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Bixby Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved