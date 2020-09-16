Adler, Larry



December 5, 1947 - September 14, 2020



Larry Mark Adler, 72, of Winston-Salem, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 14th, 2020. "He fought the good fight, and has now finished the race," 2 Timothy 4:7.



He was born on December 5th, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA, and because he was born and raised there, he was a true diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan right up to the end.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Krovitsky Adler and his father, Jack Adler, both from Pittsburgh, PA.



He will be missed greatly by his loving wife of 26 years, Mary Adler; his stepdaughter, Aubrie Anderson (Christopher) of Wake Forest, NC; his stepson, Seth Lloyd (Michelle) of Winston-Salem; and his 5 grandchildren, Noah Anderson, Jayden Anderson, Rebecca Anderson, and Ella Anderson of Wake Forest, NC, and Isaac Infante of Winston-Salem, NC.



Larry worked many years as a shoe buyer for different companies and also in retail management until his stroke in 1996. After that he was blessed to have the many ladies in medical records at Forsyth Hospital take him under their wings, as he worked part-time there for almost 15 years. He loved being able to get up every day and go to his job there, and to have a purpose.



But Larry will be remembered by his family mostly for his sheer determination despite his physical limitations. There was very little that could keep him down. He never let his limitations keep him from doing what he enjoyed, even though most of it was very difficult for him.



Even in his final 22 months, when he was completely bedridden, he was able to maintain a positive attitude and tried to do things for himself the best he could.



His wife and family want to thank Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice) for looking after Larry the last 22 months of his life, especially Nancy and Carrie, his nurses, who tried their best to keep him comfortable despite his many issues, his favorite aide Vonda, who sadly was taken away from him early on in his stint with hospice even though she remained on his team, Ron, his aide at the end, Susan in the pharmacy, and Marina who delivered his medications. Their kindness we are forever grateful for.



His wife also wants to thank Noemi who came to assist her in the mornings with Larry. She was a Godsend, and Larry adored her.



She would also like to thank Senior Services (the Tab Williams Center) for offering the caregivers support group weekly, which was a lifesaver for her.



Larry will be cremated and his ashes scattered at his favorite beach. His family will be having a private celebration of his life.



Any donations (though not necessary) can be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston- Salem, or Senior Services (the Tab Williams Center) of Winston-Salem in Larry's honor.



