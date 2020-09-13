Armbruster, Larry Alan
August 5, 1941 - September 9, 2020
Larry Alan Armbruster, of Clemmons, North Carolina, passed away on September 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.
Larry was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on August 5, 1941, and grew up in Bridgeport, Ohio. Larry graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1959 where he excelled at baseball and basketball, and was well known for hitting three home runs in an all-star game. He developed a love for fishing on the banks of the Ohio River.
Larry served in the United States Army and Army Reserves before attending Ohio University where he graduated in 1967. He came to North Carolina for a position at RJ Reynolds in 1968, where he worked for 33 years before retiring as a financial manager in 2001.
Larry was an active member at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons where he served as a member of the building committee for the original church and its expansion. He also served as an usher counting weekly offerings and enjoyed playing on the church's softball team. Larry's love for sports also led him to coach a variety of youth athletics.
A devoted family man, Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frieda Armbruster; sister, Carol Givens; brothers-in-law, Bob Hunter and Frank Givens; and sister-in-law, Edith Armbruster.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diana Armbruster; sister, Elaine Hunter; brother, Jack Armbruster; three children, Beth Tally (Jeffrey), Brad Armbruster (Jane), and Becky Howe (Trey); seven grandchildren, Amelia Tally, Audrey Armbruster, Grant Tally, Addison Howe, Ashley Armbruster, Ava Armbruster, and Aubrey Howe; and many other family and loved ones.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, September 18th at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Peter Nouck officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.frankvoglerandsonsclemmons.com
.
Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home
Clemmons, North Carolina