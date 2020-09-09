1/
Larry Keith Matthews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthews, Larry Keith

November 12, 1944 - September 5, 2020

Kernersville – Mr. Larry Keith Matthews, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center after being in declining health for several months. He was born on November 12, 1944 in Forsyth County to Coy L. and Mary T. Matthews. Larry was a member of Glenn View Baptist Church. He was the owner of Larry K. Matthews Accounting Firm. Larry was a 1963 graduate of East Forsyth High School and a 1967 graduate of High Point College. He was a member of the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and the N.C. Society of Accountants.

In addition to his father, Larry was preceded in death by his twin brother at birth and his older brother, Wayne. He is survived by his mother, Mary Matthews of the home; sister and brother-in-law, Nora and Michael Williard of Kernersville; his nephew, Matthew Williard and wife, Amanda and their son, his great-nephew, Michael Southwood Williard, all of Wilmington; and many cousins, special friends, and clients.

With social distancing observed and face coverings requested, a graveside service for Larry will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Glenn View Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Wright and Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenn View Baptist Church at 4275 Glenn High Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
141 Smith Edward Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
(336) 993-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved