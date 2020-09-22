Brown, Lila Harvey
June 5, 1933 - September 20, 2020
Mrs. Lila Harvey Brown, 87, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born June 5, 1933 in Surry County to the late Daulphus and Mary Harvey. Lila retired from Sara Lee with 45 ½ years of service. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, and loved to sing Gospel Music with the group, Gospel – Aires. In addition to her parents, Lila is preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Brown; daughter, Karen Amburn; and seven siblings. She is survived by two sons, Larry Brown and Randy Brown (Rena); four granddaughters: Krista Cranford (Jeb), Leah Mabe (Daniel), Jessica Brown, and Brittany Lawson (Jamie); five great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Chloe, Jacob, Ellie, and Connor; and sister, Della Bennett. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 23rd at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Tracey Collins and Pastor Danny Hall officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Priddy Manor Assisted Living for their generous and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1314, Rural Hall, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)