Linda Carolyn Davis, 76, went home to be with her Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, September 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Linda was born on January 20, 1944 in Forsyth County to the late Grover Lee and Blanche Louise Starbuck Davis. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was retired from Tyco Electronics. Linda loved life, and enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and she loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by grandson, Brian Lee Davis, brother, Dewey Davis and sisters, Nancy Hudson and Elise Scott.
She is survived by her 3 children, Diane Davis (Tony), Jeffrey Tuttle and Angela Bolen, 2 grandchildren, Brittany Bolen and Michael Ryan Bolen, 2 great-grandchildren, Corbin and Asher Jones and sister, Jean Mills.
There will be a 2:00 PM Funeral Service held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Wayne Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at her home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 41912, Raleigh, NC 27629.
