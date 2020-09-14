Farr, Margaret Elaine
June 4, 1966 - August 24, 2020
Elaine Farr of Lexington KY passed Monday, August 24, 2020. after a long battle with cancer. Elaine was born in Winston- Salem NC to Wiles and Margaret Farr. She became involved with horses at the age of 8. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1984 and continued her education at Martin Community College in Williamston NC, earning an Associate Degree in Equine Technology. She relocated to Lexington KY to live her dream of working with horses and volunteering at events (Rolex yearly and World Games 2010). The last six years of her life she was employed by Hagyards Equine Medical Institute.
She is survived by her son James Walter (J.W.) Tipton IV (Shawna), grandson Danny James of Lawrenceburg, KY, her parents, her beloved brother Bob (Ramona) of Winston-Salem, nephew Buren of Charlotte and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the USA and the world.
A joint Celebration of Life with her father will be held at some time in the future; her ashes were scattered in the North Carolina mountains at her request. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, any equine or animal charity or your choice of charities. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral and Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd.