1/2
Margaret Elaine Farr
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Farr, Margaret Elaine

June 4, 1966 - August 24, 2020

Elaine Farr of Lexington KY passed Monday, August 24, 2020. after a long battle with cancer. Elaine was born in Winston- Salem NC to Wiles and Margaret Farr. She became involved with horses at the age of 8. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1984 and continued her education at Martin Community College in Williamston NC, earning an Associate Degree in Equine Technology. She relocated to Lexington KY to live her dream of working with horses and volunteering at events (Rolex yearly and World Games 2010). The last six years of her life she was employed by Hagyards Equine Medical Institute.

She is survived by her son James Walter (J.W.) Tipton IV (Shawna), grandson Danny James of Lawrenceburg, KY, her parents, her beloved brother Bob (Ramona) of Winston-Salem, nephew Buren of Charlotte and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends throughout the USA and the world.

A joint Celebration of Life with her father will be held at some time in the future; her ashes were scattered in the North Carolina mountains at her request. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, any equine or animal charity or your choice of charities. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral and Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved