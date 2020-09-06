1/
Margaret Smith Pittard
Pittard, Margaret Smith

March 29, 1916 - September 3, 2020

Margaret Smith Pittard of Winston-Salem, passed away on September 3, 2020. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Calvin Smith. She married Rev. Jesse Leo Pittard in 1938 and they served many Methodist churches together. Mrs. Pittard attended Reynolds High School, and entered High Point College at the age of 16. She was Assistant to the President of UNCG, Administrative Secretary of Charlotte Jaycees (where she directed the Miss NC pagent), and Assistant to the publisher of the Carolina Israelite. She later served as a volunteer at NC Baptist Hospital for many years.

Travels took her to England, Israel, Alaska, and most other states. Important things in her life were Centenary United Methodist Church, her family, and Duke basketball. Her optimistic attitude and profound displays of gratitude inspired her family and all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, her husband, her daughter (Jerrie Lynn Charlesworth), and her son (Michael Larry Pittard). She is survived by her son, Jess Pittard M.D., his wife Cindy, her daughter in law Amy Pittard, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Special thanks and appreciation go to Lynn "Ellie" Rutledge, and the staff of Clemmons Village II, who provided kind and compassionate care.

A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Pittard, and we hope to celebrate her long and full life at a later date. She had requested that memorials go to the Sacred Music Fund at Centenary Methodist Church. A recent newspaper article about Mrs. Pittard (from the Clemmons Courier), can be seen on the Salem Funeral Home website. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
