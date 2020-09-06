Snyder, Marie Gobble
March 23, 1919 - September 2, 2020
With all her children surrounding her, Marie Byerley Gobble Snyder passed away at 1:06 am on September 2, 2020, at the age of 101 years old. As she was welcomed into the joy of the Lord, Marie must have heard, "Well done, thy good and faithful servant." She was born March 23, 1919, to Nettie Baity Gobble and Clyde Columbus Gobble, Sr. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger A. Snyder; one son, Barry A. Snyder; a grandson, Justin W. Blanchard; two sisters, Margaret G. Pressley and Frances (Frenchy) G. Marriott and one brother Clyde (Sonny) C. Gobble Jr. Surviving are her children, Phyllis S. Piluso (Charles), Loretta S. Northrop (Joe), Pam S. Blanchard (George), Kent B. Snyder (Marsha) and Lisa L. Snyder; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. As an active lifelong member of Advent Moravian, Marie touched the lives of many people. She taught the 2-3-year-old Sunday School class over 40 years. Many children first learned to love Jesus through her songs and lessons. Her voice bolstered the choir for over 70 years and her solos were always an inspiration. Additionally, Marie taught adult Bible study class, Bible school, Ladies' Circle and Women's Fellowship. She also served as an Elder and was President of the Women's Board of the Moravian Southern Province. "If the church doors were open, she was there." Having grown up during the Great Depression, Marie acquired an expertise in homemaking skills including sewing, cooking, crocheting and knitting. For most of her life she won numerous blue ribbons and Best in Show awards at annual local and state fairs. After graduation from Griffith High School and Draughon's Business School, Marie worked for several retail stores in downtown Winston-Salem. 0n August 13, 1941, she married Roger just before he entered the army to serve in the World War II European Theater. For more than 2 years they corresponded almost every day, sharing their faith, hope, love and daily activities. During 68 years of marriage they reared 6 children and traveled to over 40 countries. Marie was often called the Energizer Bunny. We all thought she would outlive us. Until May of this year, she remained independent. Her faith, determination and perseverance carried her through many challenges. To the end Marie had a remarkable mind and memory. She loved God with all her heart and soul and was always trying to impart this love and Christian example to everyone. Her amazing kindness, generosity and love of life was readily apparent to anyone who met her. Matthew 6:33 "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you." There will be a private graveside service held at Advent Moravian Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp officiating. A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to Snyder Family, 3812 Forrestgate Dr. Apartment 101, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Donations may be made to: Laurel Ridge Camp, 124 Pendry Dr., Laurel Springs, NC 28644 or Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
