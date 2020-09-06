1/
Marie (Gobble) Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Snyder, Marie Gobble

March 23, 1919 - September 2, 2020

With all her children surrounding her, Marie Byerley Gobble Snyder passed away at 1:06 am on September 2, 2020, at the age of 101 years old. As she was welcomed into the joy of the Lord, Marie must have heard, "Well done, thy good and faithful servant." She was born March 23, 1919, to Nettie Baity Gobble and Clyde Columbus Gobble, Sr. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger A. Snyder; one son, Barry A. Snyder; a grandson, Justin W. Blanchard; two sisters, Margaret G. Pressley and Frances (Frenchy) G. Marriott and one brother Clyde (Sonny) C. Gobble Jr. Surviving are her children, Phyllis S. Piluso (Charles), Loretta S. Northrop (Joe), Pam S. Blanchard (George), Kent B. Snyder (Marsha) and Lisa L. Snyder; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. As an active lifelong member of Advent Moravian, Marie touched the lives of many people. She taught the 2-3-year-old Sunday School class over 40 years. Many children first learned to love Jesus through her songs and lessons. Her voice bolstered the choir for over 70 years and her solos were always an inspiration. Additionally, Marie taught adult Bible study class, Bible school, Ladies' Circle and Women's Fellowship. She also served as an Elder and was President of the Women's Board of the Moravian Southern Province. "If the church doors were open, she was there." Having grown up during the Great Depression, Marie acquired an expertise in homemaking skills including sewing, cooking, crocheting and knitting. For most of her life she won numerous blue ribbons and Best in Show awards at annual local and state fairs. After graduation from Griffith High School and Draughon's Business School, Marie worked for several retail stores in downtown Winston-Salem. 0n August 13, 1941, she married Roger just before he entered the army to serve in the World War II European Theater. For more than 2 years they corresponded almost every day, sharing their faith, hope, love and daily activities. During 68 years of marriage they reared 6 children and traveled to over 40 countries. Marie was often called the Energizer Bunny. We all thought she would outlive us. Until May of this year, she remained independent. Her faith, determination and perseverance carried her through many challenges. To the end Marie had a remarkable mind and memory. She loved God with all her heart and soul and was always trying to impart this love and Christian example to everyone. Her amazing kindness, generosity and love of life was readily apparent to anyone who met her. Matthew 6:33 "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you." There will be a private graveside service held at Advent Moravian Church with Rev. Dr. Tim Sapp officiating. A Celebration of Life will also be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to Snyder Family, 3812 Forrestgate Dr. Apartment 101, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Donations may be made to: Laurel Ridge Camp, 124 Pendry Dr., Laurel Springs, NC 28644 or Sunnyside Ministry, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Silas Creek Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved