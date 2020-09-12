1/
Marilyn N. Hobson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hobson, Marilyn N.

March 25, 1935 - September 10, 2020

Yadkinville - Mrs. Marilyn N. Hobson, 85, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born March 25, 1935 in Wilkes County to the late Henry Clay and Laura Gregory Nicholson. Mrs. Hobson was retired from Hanes Hosiery with over 35 years of service. She was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church and enjoyed the past 20 years as a member with the Forbush Ruritan Club. Mrs. Hobson loved to travel and especially loved to cook and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy D. Hobson; by a sister, Evelyn N. Cass; and a brother, Jimmy Nicholson. Surviving are her children, Eddie (Sharon) Hobson, Keith Hobson, Tony (Gloria) Nicholson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Roe, Stacy (Jesse) Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Mia and Mason Roe; 2 sisters, Arlene Priore, Betty Jean Reid; a brother, H.C. Nicholson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Mrs. Hobson will lie in-state from 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday at Sweet Home Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM Sunday in Sweet Home Baptist Church by Rev. Daniel Settle and Rev. Marvin Blackburn. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Lying in State
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Sweet Home Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Sweet Home Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dale Pilcher
Friend
September 11, 2020
My love & Prayers are with all the family. Marilyn was a Christian lady, & will be missed by Her many friends & family
Phyllis Lambert Lowe
Family
September 11, 2020
Prayers and condolences for the Hobson family! Marilyn was a beautiful human being and wonderful person to know.
She will be missed! Heaven has gained a new angel and she is with Jimmy.
She was a great friend to me and all that knew her. If I were still living in NC I would be there to show support to the family
Max Phillips
Friend
September 11, 2020
Eddie, Sharon and Family, I am so sorry for your great loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda lWilliams
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved