Hobson, Marilyn N.
March 25, 1935 - September 10, 2020
Yadkinville - Mrs. Marilyn N. Hobson, 85, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born March 25, 1935 in Wilkes County to the late Henry Clay and Laura Gregory Nicholson. Mrs. Hobson was retired from Hanes Hosiery with over 35 years of service. She was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church and enjoyed the past 20 years as a member with the Forbush Ruritan Club. Mrs. Hobson loved to travel and especially loved to cook and spend time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy D. Hobson; by a sister, Evelyn N. Cass; and a brother, Jimmy Nicholson. Surviving are her children, Eddie (Sharon) Hobson, Keith Hobson, Tony (Gloria) Nicholson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Roe, Stacy (Jesse) Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Mia and Mason Roe; 2 sisters, Arlene Priore, Betty Jean Reid; a brother, H.C. Nicholson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Mrs. Hobson will lie in-state from 2:00-3:00 PM Sunday at Sweet Home Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM Sunday in Sweet Home Baptist Church by Rev. Daniel Settle and Rev. Marvin Blackburn. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 Lee Ave, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
