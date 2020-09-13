Alvear, Mark



January 28, 1951 - September 10, 2020



Mark Alvear, 69, of Pinnacle, passed away, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by family, Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born January 28, 1951, he was the son of Paul Alvear and Mae Morseau. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 49 years, Sylvia Lawson Alvear; his children, Danny (Angie) Alvear, Tina (Gary) Hairston, Misty (Crockett) Surratt, Mark (Kandy) Alvear, and Cody (Hailey) Alvear; twelve grandchildren, Zack (Marian) Alvear, Ean Alvear, Brianna Bratcher, Emberli Alvear, Jacob Bratcher, Jae'Quan Alvear, Chase Alvear, Bryce Alvear, Tristan Day, Kaitlyn Alvear, Ashton Alvear, Macean Alvear; four great-grandchildren, Nyah Rose Carr, Egypt Carr, Rain Carr, and Logan Alvear; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Pam) Markley; one sister, Debbie Eppert: and his very special fur-buddy, Button.



Mr. Alvear was preceded in death by his parents and fifteen brothers and sisters.



He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. An adventuresome spirit fed his love of travel, motorcycles, and cars; however, he found his greatest joy spending time with his family. A loving husband, father, and Papa, Mr. Alvear will be sorely missed. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Trellis Hospice Care, Dr. Jennifer Gabbard, and especially to Kerry, Mr. Alvear's nurse, for their impeccable care of Mark during his illness.



A private memorial service, due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel. Mr. Alvear's grandson, Jacob Bratcher, will be officiating the time of remembrance and prayer. Military honors will be presented by the Mount Airy VFW Post # 2019 and the Pilot Mountain VFW Post # 9436 following the memorial service (approx. 3:15 PM). The family invites friends and family to join them for the presentation of Military Honors at Cox-Needham Funeral Home.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Alvear family.



