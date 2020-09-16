Renegar, Mary
June 24, 1922 - September 13, 2020
Mrs. Mary Charles Renegar, 98, a resident of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at her residence with her loving daughter and son-in-law by her side. Mary was born June 24, 1922 in Forsyth County, NC a daughter of the late Will C. Charles and the late Julia Williard Charles. Mary was a life long active member of Parkview Primitive Baptist Church. During her lifetime, she enjoyed fishing on the coast of North Carolina with her husband, Bill, and family members. She also enjoyed gardening and painting ceramics. Mary always had a story to tell and she will be remembered for her laughter, her generosity and kindness to others. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William (Bill) Renegar, and by five brothers.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sheila Sawyer and her husband Mack of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Michael Sawyer of Seattle, Washington and Jeffrey Sawyer of Studio City, California.
A private crypt side service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Elder E.W. Hooven officiating. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will not be a formal visitation. Mary will lie in repose from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM Wednesday at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, for those who would like to pay their respects.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Elder E.W. Hooven and members of Parkview Primitive Baptist Church for their kindness and support to Mary for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to either Parkview Primitive Baptist Church, 3209 Ridgewood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to the Renegar family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
JC Green & Sons Funeral Home
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107