Michael Edward Watkins
Watkins, Michael Edward

May 20, 2000 - September 3, 2020

Michael Edward Watkins, age 20, of Statesville, formerly of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on September 3, 2020.

Michael was born to Elizabeth (Libby) Singh and Michael Henry Watkins on May 20, 2000. Michael was a 2019 graduate of North Forsyth High school in Winston-Salem.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his grandparents, Newlin "Caryle" and Mary Reynolds and Henry and Era Watkins.

Surviving are uncles Stephon (Melissa) Reynolds and Edward (Juliet) Reynolds of Winston-Salem and Aunt Yvonne Cockerham of Wilkesboro, NC and a host of cousins.

Michael was a huge fan of imported sport cars.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville, North Carolina. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E. Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
