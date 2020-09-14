1/1
Michael Ray Ketner
1945 - 2020
Ketner, Michael Ray

February 22, 1945 - September 11, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – On Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:11 a.m., Mr. Michael Ray Ketner passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was 75 years of age. Michael was born on February 22, 1945 in Forsyth County to the late Hershel Thomas Ketner and Mary Ruth Sharp Ketner. He was a graduate of Northwest High School and obtained further training at Forsyth Technical Institute in Machine Shop. He retired in 2009 from Amp after working there 39 years as a Material Analyst and supervisor. He was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where he loved serving as a door greeter. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Binkley Ketner, as well as his brothers Ronald Grey Ketner and Gerald "Jerry" Thomas Ketner. Surviving Michael are his wife, Barbara Farrington Ketner; daughter, Amanda Michelle Ketner Wursten and her husband Douglas Edward Wursten; grandson, Thomas "Tommy" Michael Wursten; stepdaughter, Lori Jackson Hill and her husband J.T. Hill; and sister, Vicky Sue Ketner Grubbs and her husband Tim Grubbs. Due to pandemic restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family will notify family and friends of the exact date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Center for the Homeless at 930 Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
