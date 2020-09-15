1/1
Milton Thurman "Butch" Brendle Jr.
Brendle, Jr., Milton "Butch" Thurman

July 1, 1947 - September 13, 2020

Butch Brendle, 73, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early Sunday morning. He was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer earlier this year and put up a hard fight until being called to his forever home. Butch was born to Milton Thurman, Sr. and Delores Brendle, both of whom preceded him in death. Butch graduated from North Davidson High School and retired as a District Retail Manager. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, April Brendle; his children, Farrah (Alfredo) Moreno, Brandon (Jade) Brendle, and Dustin Brendle; grandchildren, Jayden and Seth Moreno, Boone and Emme Brendle; sisters, Margie (Michael) Stone and Denise Dodson; nephews, Ashley (Sherra) Stone, Ryan (Mallory) Dodson and great-nephews, River and Rylan Dodson. Butch was a devoted husband, father, "papaw", and member of Trinity Moravian Church in Winston-Salem. Most of all, he enjoyed going on cruises and traveling with his amazing wife. He also loved spending time with his fur baby, Gizmo. He was the best at telling stories, especially the long versions! He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Services will be private at the request of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
