Nancy Conner Brown
1938 - 2020
Brown, Nancy Conner

October 16, 1938 - September 8, 2020

Mrs. Nancy Carolyn Brown was born on October 16, 1938 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Marie Conner and Tellis Potter. Nancy was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Public School System. She graduated from Atkins High School in 1960. Nancy worked in early childhood at Tiny Tots Nursery. She later worked at Fritz Motor Company and Spaugh Motor Company as a dispatcher before finding her passion in health care. She retired in 2004 from NC Baptist Hospital, Special Procedures Department after 32 years of dedicated service to patients. She was a founding member of the Hunter Hills Flower Club and loved being a part of the West End Neighborhood Association for the preservation of the black community culture. Nancy loved serving her United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church family in the capacity of a member of the Senior Usher Board, Church Decorations Committee, Hospitality Ambassador Ministry and attended the Ever-Ready Sunday School Class. Nancy made her peaceful transition to be with her heavenly family on September 8, 2020 after a very brief hospitalization. In addition to two sisters: Janice Conner and Trellis Mitchell, she is survived by four children: Druscilla Fogle, Robin Crawley (Greg), Franklin Fogle, Jr. (O'Della), and Sharon Fogle. Also left to cherish her memory are seven grand children: Telano Pitts, Torrie Holbrook, Farisma Fogle, Tierra Johnson, Amber Fogle, Franklin Fogle, III, Lennie Moore, Michael Moore, Carlyn Crawley and Nigel Crawley; 25 great grandchildren, God daughter, TeNisha Fields; and a host of nieces and nephews and eight play sons.

Funeral service will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Mrs. Brown may be publicly viewed from 12-5 pm on Monday, September 14,2020 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
