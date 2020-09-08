Stewart, Patsy Ruth Southern
October 20, 1935 - September 2, 2020
Mrs. Patsy Ruth Southern Stewart, 84, of the Midway Community passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 while at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living. She was born on October 20, 1935 in Forsyth County to the late Parks and Neva Blackburn Southern. Patsy was a member of Friedland Moravian Church where she had faithfully served many years in the Women's Fellowship Group and as a diener for Moravian Lovefeasts. Along with husband Don, she was a member of the Winston-Salem Good Sam RV Club and they enjoyed many fishing trips to Kure Beach. Patsy retired from Winston-Salem Dental Care. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, A.C. Southern.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald Gray Stewart of the home; son, Darrell Stewart and wife Yvonne; two sisters, Judy Welch and Sharon Carter and husband Lynn; and two granddaughters, Alyssa Stewart, and Shannon Stewart.
A small memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Friedland Moravian Graveyard with Pastors Adam Goodrich and John Rights officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 6723, Florence, KY 41022. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Hospice of Davidson County and to the caring staff of Mallard Ridge Assisted Living. Online condolences may be sent to the Stewart family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107