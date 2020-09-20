1/
Peggy Jean (Freedle) Smith
1935 - 2020
Smith, Peggy Jean Freedle

April 22, 1935 - September 17, 2020

Mrs. Peggy Jean Freedle Smith, 85, of Advance went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A funeral service will be conducted at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church in Advance on Monday, September 21 at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Ronnie Craddock. Burial will immediately follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Smith was born April 22, 1935 to Clifford Odell Freedle and Ethel Mae Byerly Freedle in Davidson County. She is retired from Medical Park Hospital. Mrs. Smith was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Byerly Freedle and one brother, Gary Lyn Freedle. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Willie Gray Smith of Advance; Her children, Linda Dodd of Advance and Terry Smith (Kim) of Clemmons; two grandchildren, Natalie Dodd and Niki Smith; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bobby Freedle and sister, Elizabeth Freedle and three loving aunts, all of Lexington. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Yadkin Valley Baptist Church
SEP
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Yadkin Valley Baptist Church
SEP
21
Burial
Westlawn Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC 27006
(336) 940-5555
