Priscilla Moore Johnson
1932 - 2020
Johnson, Priscilla Moore

September 28, 1932 - September 16, 2020

Priscilla Moore Johnson died on September 16, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a lifelong resident of Hamptonville, North Carolina and a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Priscilla was a graduate of West Yadkin High School and attended Guilford College where she sang in the College Honors Choir. She was married to Rex Gilbert Johnson for over 50 years. He preceded her in death in 2014. Rex and Priscilla had two sons, Rex Alexander Johnson, who preceded her in death in 2015, and Bryan Keith Johnson who survives her. She is also survived by a brother Charles G. Bryant and his wife Margaret of Hamptonville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luola Bell Moore Fisher, and her aunt who reared her, Caroline Bell Hinshaw. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Flat Rock Baptist Church, Hamptonville, NC. Those who choose to remain in their cars may do so. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Flat Rock Baptist Church
September 18, 2020
I will never forgot how nice she was to me in high school. Deepest sympathy to her family.
Nancy Money Turnage
September 18, 2020
Prissy was friendly and a good friend. She will be missed. My prayers go out to Bryan.
Andrew Mackie
Friend
